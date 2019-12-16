18th annual Sierra Lights illuminates San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – The 18th annual Sierra Lights lit up the south end of San Angelo on Saturday, December 15. The showcase and community gathering takes place every year in the cul-de-sac at the 3300 block of Sierra Court.

Sierra Court 2019

Organizers say over 600 people attended this year, and that the event has been growing since the beginning. The Wyatt family, Sierra Court residents and participants said the event has visibly brought their neighborhood together.

Sierra Court 2019

In addition to the lights, food and drinks were also available to visitors free of charge. Mr. and Mrs. Claus even stopped by to hear any last minute present requests.