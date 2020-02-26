18th annual KIXY Cares for Kids Radiothon begins Thursday, February 27th through Saturday, February 29th

Hope Barron with Children’s Miracle Network talks with Kristen about the 18th annual KIXY Cares for Kids Radiothon benefiting San Angelo’s Children Miracle Network beginning tomorrow, February 27th and runs through Saturday, February 29th.

If you would like to donate to the radiothon, call 325-657-8385. If you would like to go see the radiothon, the KIXY Cares for Kids Radiothon will be held in the Sunset Mall. For more information about the radiothon, call 325-481-6160.

