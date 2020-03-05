14-year-old violinist talks to elementary students about musical inspiration

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 14-year-old violinist from Dallas talked to San Angelo elementary students about musical inspiration.

San Angelo Symphony Conductor, Hector Guzman, introduced the young North Texas virtuoso to 3rd and 4th graders at Fort Concho Elementary School.

Anais Feller talked about going to symphony concerts at a very young age and being introduced to classical music. Feller performed some of her favorite classical and contemporary music.

“When I was younger I would go and watch these concerts and felt so inspired. I’m so excited that they have classical music at such a young age and that they’re introduced to it. Hopefullly they will get to grow with it as they get older,” said Feller.

Feller will be a guest artist for the San Angelo Symphony’s next youth concerts.