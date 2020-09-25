14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

For Hispanic Heritage, SAISD is honoring Hispanic leaders within the school district. Below, Rene Gonzalez shares his story.

"I’m Rene Gonzalez, born and raised here in San Angelo, Texas, attended school at SAISD. Went to both Lake View and Central, graduated from Lake View in 1991. Went to Austin with a band and we played up and down 6th Street and returned to San Angelo in ’95 where I met my lovely wife, Isabel Gonzalez who told me I was going to go to college and be a teacher. And we have a beautiful daughter, Laura Gonzalez, and both them and the Lord are a driving force in my life.