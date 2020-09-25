14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:15 P.M., September 25, 2020, there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report: 7 PCR cases and 7 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,655

Currently hospitalized: 15

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male19HispanicGlasscockPCR
Female20WhiteTGCPCR
Female21HispanicTGCPCR
Male25WhiteTGCPCR
Male28OtherTGCPCR
Male49HispanicTGCPCR
Male65WhiteTGCPCR
Male70UnknownOut of stateAntigen
Female20HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Male59UnknownTGCAntigen
Female23HispanicTGCAntigen
Male14HispanicTGCAntigen
Female60WhiteSchleicherAntigen
Male29HispanicTGCAntigen

