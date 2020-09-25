14 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:15 P.M., September 25, 2020, there are 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report: 7 PCR cases and 7 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,655
Currently hospitalized: 15
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|Glasscock
|PCR
|Female
|20
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|25
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|28
|Other
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|49
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|65
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|70
|Unknown
|Out of state
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|White
|Schleicher
|Antigen
|Male
|29
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen