SAN ANGELO, Texas — 150 shooters gathered early Saturday morning at the San Angelo Claybird Association for the 12th Annual Frank Caraway Sporting Clays Classic.

Following the rotation, shooters had lunch provided by Kenny Blanek and participated in a live and silent auction.

The event benefits West Texas Rehab Center, which serves over 600 patients daily in San Angelo, Abilene and Ozona.

“We’ve got about 150 shooters out to shoot clays and support a good cause. We see about 650 patients a day between 3 clinics. We take care of those patients regardless of their financial circumstance. When we do these fundraisers it ensures they’re gonna get the care they need,” said Jenifer King, Donor Relations Director for West Texas Rehab Center.

King said next year’s event will be moved to the month of September.