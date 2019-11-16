11 Tom Green County children adopted on National Adoption Day

In Texas, there are nearly 7,000 children in state care that are awaiting adoption

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 11 Tom Green County children were adopted on National Adoption Day.

In Texas, there are nearly 7,000 children in state care that are awaiting adoption (according to data collected in September 2019).

“We decided January of this year that we were wanting to adopt and wanting to go through with it,” said Corey and Shawntelle Sons, who adopted Harper Sons.

On National Adoption Day, 11 fortunate Tom Green County children were adopted. Among them was three-year-old Harper.

“She’s finally ours,” said Shawntelle with excitement.

Corey and Shawntelle welcomed Harper into their home with open arms without ever meeting her.

“We didn’t even meet her before. They just brought her to our door. They say whatever kid is meant for you, is meant for you. You don’t get to meet your own biological children, so what’s the difference?” said Corey and Shawntelle.

Now, Harper is officially part of the Sons Family.

The 11 children that were adopted at the annual National Adoption Day ceremony will start a new chapter in their lives with a loving family, but there are still thousands of children waiting to find a family of their own.

“If you’re thinking about adoption, reach our to an agency. You’d be amazed how easy it can be and how so many things you hear aren’t really true,” suggested Corey and Shawntelle.

Shelly Suksta, Chairman of the Tom Green County Child Services Board, was adopted when she was a child. She said her adoption gave her many opportunities she wouldn’t have had with her biological family.

“There are so many rewards. It’s not without challenges, but there’s so much love in these adoption families. I’m so grateful to be a part of it,” said Suksta.