SAN ANGELO, Texas — Mathis Field Airport and several airlines, including American Airlines, will now enforce a 45-minute rule.

Travelers will need to arrive earlier than 45 minutes before domestic departures in order to check luggage.

Mathis Field Airport Director Jeremy Valgardson, said that TSA is expecting the screen over 2.5 million passengers just the day prior to Thanksgiving.

“If you get here 45 minutes prior to departure, you won’t have time to check your bag in,” said Valgardson.

SGT. Justin Baker with Texas DPS added DPS will increase their enforcement efforts on the highways during the holidays focusing on violations that most often lead to death such as speeding, lack of seatbelt, and driving while impaired.