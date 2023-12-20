BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Parks has teamed up with America’s State Parks to form the First Day Hikes project, which allows people to connect with nature and get healthy by hiking.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said that starting the new year off with a First Day Hike is a great way to get outside, connect with nature, and get physically active.

Held in state parks nationwide, First Day Hikes began more than 30 years ago at a state park in Massachusetts. All 50 U.S. states have participated since 2012, and America’s State Parks hopes 2024 will be a record-breaking year for participation.

If you’re looking for a challenge, take the ranger-guided hike at Poverty Point World Heritage Site near Delhi, where visitors can hike to the top of Mound A and explore nature and ancient earthworks throughout the park.

Ready to choose which Louisiana State Park you want to visit on your First Day Hike? Click here to view the First Day Hike webpage.

And don’t forget to hashtag #FirstDayHikes and #LAStateParks when you share your adventures on social media.