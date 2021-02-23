Tom Green County performing well at administering COVID-19 vaccine compared to other Texas counties

SAN ANGELO, Texas – “It’s the vaccine that could save the world,” said Dr. James Vretis who serves as the San Angelo Health Authority.

Almost a year after the world was shut down due to the coronavirus, vaccine rollouts to defeat the disease are underway all across the United States. But in order to do so doctors say we need to vaccine as many people as possible.

“We are named a vaccine hub by the state which means that we’re capable of giving between one thousand to two thousand doses per day,” says Dr. Doug Schultz the Shannon Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Schultz and other San Angelo medical experts are pleased at how the rollout process has been performing for Tom Green County, where close to nine thousand residents have been fully vaccinated meaning they have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Vretis applauds the vaccine rollout in San Angelo saying, “They are doing a really good job of getting the vaccinations that we receive, into the arms of people.”

With nine percent of residents fully vaccinated, this Concho Valley county is one of the leaders in Texas, even with larger vaccine hubs in Dallas, Travis, Harris and El Paso County.

“It’s gonna start having a good effect here as we get more and more,” says Dr. Schultz when asked when our community can begin seeing the results of the vaccine being distributed to more residents.

Doctors say if the county continues a steady and efficient rollout of getting those eligible for their vaccines, we can continue to see a downward trend of infections and hospitalizations.

As many are eager to get the vaccine, officials at Shannon say they have not received guidance from the CDC, or the State of Texas to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public. For right now they are administering the vaccine to those who fall into Phase 1a or 1b through appointment only.

“If I could help other people and people stay safe, I’ll do what I have to do to do my part,” says Lori Hines who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on how to make an appointment if eligible or for questions regarding the vaccine you can go to Shannonhealth.com and click on COVID-19 information.