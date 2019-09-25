KSAN Weather Blog: Potential first strong cool front in store for beginning of October

Long term models are beginning to suggest the potential for our first strong cold front to swing through the Lone Star state and bring cooler temperatures to the south-central U.S.

Timing of the front is likely to happen later into next week, just after the beginning of October.

We have been continuously talking about the summer-like temperatures here in the Concho Valley. Indeed, we have had well above average temperatures for the past month.

So far, for all the days this month we have recorded above average temperatures at Mathis Field. Unfortunately, this trend looks like it will continue for the next several days.

The climate prediction center temperature outlook for the next 6-10 days, still shows the potential for above average temperatures to continue for the Concho Valley. Yet, could there be potential relief on the horizon?

As far as timing specifics, models have yet come to an agreement on when exactly the front will pass through the south-central U.S.

We could see high temperatures in the 80’s with overnight lows in the 60’s, which is about where are supposed to be for this time of year.

We are getting into the time of the year where cold front passages are becoming more likely.

For now, we will continue to watch the models and hope that we might see some relief from these warm temperatures heading into October.