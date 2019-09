Friday– There is a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm, mainly for our northern counties. Otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy day for the rest of us. High: 95°|Low: 72°

Saturday– Mostly sunny conditions with winds out of the SE at 5 mph. High: 95°|Low: 68°

Sunday– Mostly sunny conditions with winds out of the SE at 5 mph. High: 97°|Low: 68°