Monday- Mostly sunny with winds out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph. High: 81° | Low: 60°

Tuesday- Mostly cloudy and windy with winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. High: 79° | Low: 42°

Wednesday- A 20% chance of some showers across the Concho Valley. High: 52° | Low: 40°