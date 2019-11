Monday- An Arctic cold front makes its way into the Concho Valley bringing a 20% chance of isolated showers. High: 60° | Low: 24°

Tuesday- A much cooler day with mostly sunny conditions and breezy winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. High: 45° | Low: 26°

Wednesday- Mostly sunny and mild with winds out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph. High: 56° | Low: 39°