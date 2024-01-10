Calm conditions and partly cloudy skies started off a spectacular day in the upper 60s. With calm winds and clearing skies by the noon hour, many took advantage of the fair weather to prepare for the approaching artic air on its way this weekend.

With tomorrow being an even warmer day in the low 70s, strong indicators of prefrontal warming are prevalent before Friday’s cold front will drop the Concho Valley by 20°F.

By Sunday night lows are forecast to get dangerously low into the single digit as a strong winter storm pushes across the Northern Plains. This will keep things cold for a few days so many are grabbing good cold weather snacks and back up candles while the weather cooperates.