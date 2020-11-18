Local agencies come together to combat food insecurity in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas-

Since 1984 volunteers like Pamela Burke with Wesley Trinity Daily Bread, a local soup kitchen, have worked tirelessly to serve those who are in need of an opportunity to receive a hot meal six days out of the week. Burke says about 180 to about 225 people go daily to their kitchen for a hot meal.

The issue of insecurity is a growing problem and children and senior citizens, and even more due to the pandemic. She says “You see different people. I go out my volunteer coordinator goes out and we look at each other and say, I’ve never seen some of these people before in my life. That’s because more people are coming, different group of people are coming, that are now in danger of being hungry, most of the time.”

According to data from Feeding America, the Concho Valley has a food insecurity percentage from around ten percent to 18 percent with Kimble and McCulloch county having the highest percentages.

Lee Pipkin, the executive director of the Concho Valley Regional Food bank explains what the term food insecurity means, “Food insecurity means that they might have food for today or tomorrow. but long term they really don’t have a secure supply of food.”

The question moving forward is how can these percentages be reduced. Pipkin explains the relationship the food bank and local agencies have to address and be proactive on this growing problem.

He says “We are like a distribution center for 85 agencies scattered throughout our 13 county service area. so the agencies come to us to get the product to stock their shelves and the agencies then are on the front lines, and they do the direct client access or the direct client assistance.”

For more information on how you can get help or volunteer you can head over to ConchoValleyRegionalFoodBank.org.