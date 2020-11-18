KSAN Cares Food Drive with Brittany Lawrence

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
KSAN Food Drive
Home for the Holidays
Your Local Election HQ
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
Home for the Holidays
Destination Texas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
BorderReport.com
Veterans Voices
Veterans Day Parade
State & Regional
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
Top Stories
‘Tired to the bone’: Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases
Local agencies come together to combat food insecurity in the Concho Valley
EXPLAINER: How does election certification usually work?
East Texas native Matthew McConaughey says he would consider run for Texas Governor in 2022
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Laura
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
Pro Football Challenge
Dr Pepper HS Football Challenge
Test Your Football Trivia
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Silver Star Nation
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Masters Report
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Central High School Football decides to limit stadium capacity against Permian
Central Press Conference: Permian week
Video
Season Pass: November 15, 2020
Video
KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week
Video
Business
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Turkey Day Giveway!
Pro Football Challenge
High School Football Polls & Trivia
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
East Texas native Matthew McConaughey says he would consider run for Texas Governor in 2022
Top Stories
Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales
Tory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Charlie Brown specials to air on TV, after all, in PBS deal
Lawyers: Senior royals advised Meghan to write to her father
Community
KSAN Food Drive
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Beyond Borders
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
2 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by the Health Department along with 129 new cases
Top Stories
Three suspects charged in Sunset Mall kidnapping
Beloved voice talent behind the role of Dragon Ball’s “Gohan” visits San Angelo Comic Con
Video
SAPD has located the missing teen reported from earlier today
H-E-B donates 340,000 meals in place of annual Feast of Sharing
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KSAN Cares Food Drive with Brittany Lawrence
KSAN Food Drive
Posted:
Nov 18, 2020 / 03:01 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2020 / 03:12 PM CST
KSAN Food Drive Drop Off Locations (click on marker)
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo