KLST Weather Forecast; Saturday June 29, 2019

A hot day today with temperatures slightly above average. High temperature of 96 degrees for San Angelo with less humidity in the atmosphere. However, Sterling City had high heat indices today in the triple digits.

Tomorrow expect highs to be in the mid to upper 90s across the Concho Valley but we have an increased chance of rain starting tonight and into tomorrow. Most of this activity will be showers, however, we could see one or two storms reach severe status in the late afternoon. Most of these showers and storms will be for eastern parts of the Concho Valley but we could see some cooling rain for central counties.

Expect another week of near average temperatures and mostly dry conditions. Our rain chances are slightly better for this week compared to last. Isolated chances until midweek with the possibility of a few thunderstorms trying to flare up for Independence Day.