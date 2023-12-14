SAN ANGELO, Texas — Aspiring entrepreneurs in Bowie Elementary School’s Business Club worked together to organize a Christmas market. They sold homemade goods and raised over $300.

“We just went through the process of making items and researching how to sell it and researching how to be good business people and the kiddos ended up selling it at our Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, and then ended up being really successful. We have some very good salesmen and really good entrepreneurs and our 5th grade class,” said 5th Grade Math teacher Klaire Sanders.

After putting it to a vote, they decided to take part in a toy drive. The students went shopping at Target, carefully deciding the best toys for children and staying within their budget.

“They talked about how much they really enjoyed giving back to the community and how much they really enjoyed figuring out how to be able to actually do that, given their age. So they really, really enjoyed just being able to go and make a difference and buy as many presents we did,” said Sanders.

The business club members brought in the toys and dropped them off at Trend Furniture. The manager says it was heartwarming seeing the students give back.

“Seeing the kids and how much fun they were having with it and how much they had learned. It wasn’t something like they had done a project that they didn’t really want to do. You could tell they were really into it and how important it was to them. And just to instill that into them and the younger generation, I thought was just fantastic,” said Bobbie Reed.

Sanders says the students learned various life skills and are already working on other ways to give back to the community.

Courtesy of San Angelo ISD, below is the list of staff and students who helped with toy donations:

Ashley Gould – Principal

Klaire Sanders – 5th grade teacher & Student Council teacher

Raymond Pacetti – Student

Gia Larson – Student

Jackson Davis – Student

Emma Trevino – Student

Bay Satterwhite – Student

Javier Garcia – Student

Landree Correa – Student

Max Kelly – Student

Jon Hartin – Student

Olivia Avila

