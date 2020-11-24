KLST Toy Drive opens for giving Thursday!
Toy Drive Sponsors and Drop-Off Locations
KLST-TV appreciates the following sponsors of this year’s KLST Local Kids First inaugural Toy Drive: Trend Furniture Express, Floyd C. Petitt Insurance, Concho Valley ER, Mammoth Roofing Services; All American Chevrolet, and All American Autoplex. Drop off locations for toys are at each of the sponsor’s locations, plus the KLST-TV Studio and the KLST Digital Bureau in Sunset Mall.
KLST-TV Studio
2800 Armstrong Street
KLST Digital Bureau – Sunset Mall
4001 Sunset Drive
Trend Furniture Express
4002 Wellington Street
Floyd C. Petitt Insurance
5002 Knickerbocker Road
Concho Valley ER
5709 Sherwood Way
Mammoth Roofing Services
17 S Chadbourne Street Suite 508
All American Chevrolet
203 Bryant Blvd North
All American Autoplex
4310 Sherwood Way
Toy Donations
KLST-TV greatly appreciates your toy donations this season, but we ask that you please follow the guidelines and suggestions below to ensure the safety of the kiddos in these unique circumstances.
Toy Safety Guidelines
- No used toys of any kind due to infection control guidelines. This includes used stuffed animals.
- Based on the infection control guidelines, all donated toys or items must be in new and original packaging.
- Donations should not be gift wrapped, as everything needs to be checked for safety reasons.
- No food or candy of any kind can be accepted.
- Stuffed animals must be in sealed and unopened packages to meet COVID control standards.
For further information on toy and safety guidelines, please refer to Consumer Product Safety Commission’s toy recall Web site at www.cpsc.gov.