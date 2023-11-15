The KLST Toy Drive 2023 is coming soon! Visit any of these sponsor locations to drop off a toy and help make some child’s season very special!

The Toy Drive is sponsored by these fabulous merchants:

— All American Autoplex, 4310 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, Texas, 76901

— All American Chevrolet, 203 Bryant Blvd North, San Angelo, Texas, 76903

— Concho Valley ER, 5709 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, Texas, 76901

— Dry Clean Supercenter, 4309 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901

— KLST-TV Studio, 2800 Armstrong Street, San Angelo, Texas, 76903

— Kwik Kar — Oil, Lube, and Wash, 4385 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, Texas, 76904,

— Trend Furniture, 4002 Wellington Street, San Angelo, Texas, 76904

Don’t delay, the KLST Toy Drive ends on December 11, 2023 so Santa will have time for Christmas delivery!

Toy Donations

KLST-TV greatly appreciates your toy donations this season, but we ask that you please follow the guidelines and suggestions below to ensure the safety of the kiddos in these unique circumstances.

Toy Safety Guidelines

No used toys of any kind due to infection control guidelines. This includes used stuffed animals.

Donations should not be gift wrapped, as everything needs to be checked for safety reasons.

No food or candy of any kind can be accepted.

Stuffed animals must be in sealed and unopened packages to meet COVID control standards.

For further information on toy and safety guidelines, please refer to Consumer Product Safety Commission’s toy recall Web site at www.cpsc.gov.