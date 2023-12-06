SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — There is still time left to give a new toy to kids in need this Christmas season during the 2023 KLST Toy Drive! We sat down and talked with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Concho Valley to learn about how the drive benefits local children.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Concho Valley is a nonprofit organization that “strives to improve each child’s life by implementing self-esteem, courage and positive values through all the educational programs,” according to its website. They will be benefitting from this year’s toy drive, taking all of the toys offered by generous donors (hint hint!) and getting them to the little hands of Concho Valley kids just in time for Christmas.

Tiffany Parker, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Concho Valley, said that the toy drive helps provide Concho Valley parents with some additional support they might need to ensure that their children’s Christmas is one to remember.

“The toy drive will give us an opportunity to enhance the Christmas of the kids who we serve,” Parker said. “We know that the parents are going to do their very best to give them the best Christmas they can, but any toys that we are able to get through the toy drive will enhance what they’re doing.”

According to Parker, the organization serves an average of 150 to 170 children daily across its three units. All of these kids stand to get a holiday helping of toys from the toy drive!

Once the toys are bought and brought, the staff behind the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Concho Valley combs through the donated goods, assigning the toys to a child based on their Christmas wish lists or general interests.

“My staff picks them up from the station, and then we go through them,” Parker said. “If we identify things that were specifically on our kiddos’ list, then they’ll get those things. Otherwise, we just look at it based on what we know about the kids and distribute them that way.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Concho Valley understands that money can be tight during the holiday season (and outside of it, let’s be honest). However, the chance to give a child a lasting memory and to help a local family make the Christmas spirit merry and bright is more than enough compensation in their eyes.

“Funds are tight for everybody, but having the opportunity to put a smile on a kiddo’s face is priceless,” Parker said. “If you have the ability to purchase even the smallest thing, it would be appreciated by our kids and their families.”

Parker said that those looking to buy a toy to donate should shop for an age range of 6 to 14. Though any toy is appreciated, Parker also said that the older kids may be more interested in items like art supplies.

“Our kids are very appreciative, and they appreciate what they get,” Parker said. “You don’t need to have to buy something ridiculously expensive to make a difference. Our kids just appreciate being thought of!”

How do I give?

So, are you looking to donate a toy? We’ve got you covered. The drive ends on Sunday, Dec. 17, though, so act quickly! Check out the toy safety guidelines below or visit our previous coverage of the 2023 Toy Drive to see how you can make a child’s Christmas wishes come true.

Toy Safety Guidelines

KLST-TV greatly appreciates your toy donations this season, but we ask that you please follow the guidelines and suggestions below to ensure the safety of the kiddos in these unique circumstances.

No used toys of any kind due to infection control guidelines. This includes used stuffed animals.

due to infection control guidelines. This includes used stuffed animals. Based on the infection control guidelines, all donated toys or items must be in new and original packaging.

Donations should not be gift-wrapped, as everything needs to be checked for safety reasons.

No food or candy of any kind can be accepted.

Stuffed animals must be in sealed and unopened packages to meet COVID-19-19 control standards.

For further information on toy and safety guidelines, please refer to Consumer Product Safety Commission’s toy recall Web site at www.cpsc.gov.

Once you have your toy (or toys!), you can drop it off at any of these sponsor locations: