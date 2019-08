Scattered showers and storms will taper off around midnight leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall to 72-74 degrees. For tomorrow, partly sunny with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

