KLST Evening Forecast; June 30, 2019

A few of us were lucky to receive some cooling rain today from the showers and strong storms that moved through parts of the Concho Valley. While we are not expecting large amounts of rain for this coming week we will have more isolated activity.

The month of July starts tomorrow and this is generally when we see our hottest temperatures of the year. No triple digits expected yet but we will be climbing very close to them. Factoring in humidity a few of us could feel like we are between 101 and 103 degrees this week. Independence Day is expected to be hot with temperatures in the upper 90s for much of the Concho Valley.

Expecting next weekend to be even hotter with temperatures closing in on the triple digits and less rain chances.

Also, did you get tonight’s weather trivia question right? The answer was B. Iran. While Death Valley, California holds the record for the hottest air temperature, the Dasht-e Lut Desert in Iran holds the record for the hottest ground temperature. Imagine your feet on temperatures of 159 degrees.