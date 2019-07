Today – Hot! Heat Advisory for a few Concho Valley counties. Higher humidity will lead to feels like temperatures nearing 105° or higher. High temperature today 102°.

Tonight – Shower and thunderstorm chances move in overnight. Low temperature 72°.

Tomorrow – Cooler. Below average. Isolated shower and storm chances. High temperature 94°.

