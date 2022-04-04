SANANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will host its annual Teacher Job Fair on Thursday, April 7. There will be representatives of more than 60 school districts and education employers from Texas, Colorado and New Mexico in attendance to meet with potential job candidates in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena, 2235 S. Jackson St.

The event will start at 10 a.m. until noon and is open for anyone and everyone seeking an opportunity for a position in education, an alternative certification, or simply looking for more information.

In attendance will be representatives from the San Angelo Independent School District, as well as school districts in Alpine, Andrews, Aubrey, Ballinger, Bangs, Brady, Brownwood, Burnet, Colorado City, Crane, Crocket County, Cypress-Fairbanks, Ector County, Eden, Fort Stockton, Grape Creek, Harper, Hobbs, N.M., Jarrell, Kermit, Kerrville, Killeen, Krum, Lamesa, Llano, Lohn, Lubbock, Luling, Mansfield, Mesquite, Midland, Miles, Monahans-Wickett-Pyote, Munday, Pecos-Barstow-Toyah, Pilot Point, Reagan County, Rotan, San Saba, Santa Anna, Seminole, Smithville, Snyder, Sweetwater, Uvalde, Waco, Wall, Wichita Falls, Winters, Wylie (Abilene) and Wylie (Dallas).

Also attending will be representatives of the ASU College of Education, CityScape Schools Inc., Faith Family Academy, IDEA Public Schools, Kumon of San Angelo, Region 9 Education Service Center, ResponsiveEd, Texas Can Academies, Texas Leadership Public Schools, Third Future Schools and Wayside Schools.

It is recommended that job seekers bring up-to-date resumes/CVs and be prepared for interviews.

For more information, contact the ASU Career Development Office at

325-942-2255.