SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently accepting applications for the positions of Police Officer as well as Dispatcher.

This career requires high levels of professionalism, honesty, integrity and a sense of community, It is both challenging and rewarding. If this sounds like you or someone you know it is encouraged to apply for a position at the San Angelo Police Department.

If you are interested in more information please contact our recruiting officer at 325-481-2709

You can obtain an application to apply for either a Police Officer or Dispatcher position on the San Angelo Police Department website (www.sanangelopolice.org.)

You can also obtain an application in person at either the San Angelo Police Community Services Division located at the City Hall Annex (301 W. Beauregard Ave, Suite #205) or at the City of San Angelo Human Resource Office located on the second floor of City Hall.