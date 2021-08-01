What to watch Sunday night, Monday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

After a win over the Netherlands, Alex Morgan and the U.S. Women’s National Team are set to face Canada in the semifinals. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

April Ross and Alix Klineman enter beach volleyball’s knockout stage, the U.S. women’s soccer team looks to book a spot in the gold medal match, and Keni Harrison races her first Olympic final. Here’s what to watch on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Primetime on NBC

On Sunday night, NBC’s primetime presentation of the Tokyo Olympics will feature live beach volleyball alongside coverage of diving, track & field, and gymnastics event finals. The gymnastics finals include Suni Lee on uneven bars, and Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner on vault.

NBC Primetime: Aug. 1

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Beach Volleyball

The Americans will bookend the Day 10 slate of beach volleyball games on the second day of the Round of 16. April Ross and Alix Klineman (USA) begin the day with a matchup against Cuba’s Lidianny Echevarria Benitez and Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega. Ross and Klineman are undefeated in three Olympic games so far, whereas the Cuban pair enters with a 2-2 record.

Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne claimed two shutout wins but fell 0-2 in their most recent time out to undefeated Qatari pair Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan. In the Round of 16, they’ll meet a German team in Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler that’s more evenly matched.

April/Alix (USA) vs. Lidy/Leila (CUB)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Gibb/Bourne (USA) vs. Thole J./Wickler (GER)

Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Track and Field

Track and field continues on with two Day 10 sessions. In the first portion, medals will be won in the men’s long jump final and in the women’s 100m hurdles, where world record holder Keni Harrison (USA) will seek a medal in her Olympic debut. Heats in the women’s 1500m and women’s 200m as well as qualification rounds for the men’s hammer throw will also take place then.

Later in the day (or in the early morning hours in the United States), the women’s discus throw, men’s 3000m steeplechase and women’s 5000m will be contested. American Elise Cranny is set to race the 5000m but faces steep competition from world No. 1 Hellen Obiri (KEN) and world No. 2 Sifan Hassan (NED).

The U.S. also fields a steeplechase entry in the form of Benard Keter, but his season best trails world No. 1 Lamecha Girma (ETH) by almost 10 seconds. Semifinals in the women’s 200m, men’s 400m and women’s 400m hurdles are also on deck.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, Track Heats

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Women’s 5000m Final, Track Heats

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Field Finals

Men’s Long Jump (9:20 p.m. ET / Watch)

Women’s Discus Throw (7 a.m. ET / Watch)

Women’s Basketball

The preliminary round for women’s basketball wraps up with four games, including a matchup between the United States and France. Team USA can close out group play with a perfect 3-0 record if it wins. Last time out, A’ja Wilson helped lead the team to victory with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Japan.

United States vs. France

Start Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Gymnastics

Three more event finals are in store for Day 10: men’s rings, women’s floor exercise and men’s vault. With Simone Biles withdrawing from the floor final, the only U.S. gymnast in action will be Jade Carey. Biles has not yet made a decision about her participation in the balance beam final, which takes place the following day.

Men’s and Women’s Event Finals

Start Time: 4 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Soccer

After several shaky performances in the group stage, the U.S. women’s soccer team righted the ship in its quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The Dutch had looked dominant up to that point, but in dramatic fashion, the USWNT won a shootout — thanks to some late heroics from Alyssa Naeher and Megan Rapinoe — to bounce them from the bracket. That win set up a semifinal fixture against Christine Sinclair and Canada next.

The U.S. could be one win away from a rematch with Sweden, as the Swedes play Australia in the other semifinal. Sweden knocked the U.S. out of the 2016 Olympic tournament and has already beaten the U.S. — in convincing fashion — during this year’s tournament.

United States vs. Canada

Start Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Australia vs. Sweden

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Baseball

After finishing the group stage with a perfect 2-0 record, the U.S. baseball team advanced directly to Round 2 of the knockout stage and will face Japan on Tuesday. Because of the knockout bracket’s double-elimination format, the winner of that game will move straight to the semifinals, while the loser while drop into the repechage part of the bracket and get a second chance at making the semifinals.

United States vs. Japan

Start Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch

Wrestling

Adeline Gray, a five-time world champion and one of the most dominant athletes in women’s wrestling, is seeking her first Olympic gold medal. The American star will have a chance to get it on Tuesday as she wrestles Aline Rotter-Focken in the women’s freestyle 76kg final.

In another notable final, Cuba’s Mijain Lopez will wrestle in the gold medal match for Greco-Roman 130kg against Georgia’s Iakobi Kajaia. Lopez has won three consecutive gold medals in this event, and a fourth would put him in some elite company. Only four other Olympians have ever won gold in the same individual event at four straight Games.

Wrestling Medal matches