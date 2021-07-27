Simone Biles out of team gymnastics finals

Japan 2020

by: Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts after stumbling on her landing while competing on vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Vladislava Urazova of Team ROC competes on vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team USA waves to the crowd during introductions prior to the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Team ROC and Team United States look on during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • US's Simone Biles competes in the vault event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)
  • US's Simone Biles competes in the vault event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO — Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals. Initial reports were that she suffered an injury during the vault.

According to announcers on the NBC telecast, Biles’ coach reported “it’s a mental issue that Simone is having” and that the Olympic champion is not injured.

The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor.

Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, and hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.

The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Japan 2020 Information

More Japan 2020 Info