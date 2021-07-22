Olympic Results

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement responding to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's letter regarding Executive Order GA-37, which restricts the transportation of unlawful migrants in Texas due to COVID-19.

"It is clear that the Biden Administration fundamentally misunderstands what is truly happening at the Texas-Mexico border. The current crisis at our southern border, including the overcrowding of immigration facilities and the devastating spread of COVID-19 that the influx of non-citizens is causing, is entirely the creation of the Biden Administration and its failed immigration policies. By choosing not to enforce immigration laws, removing sound policies like the Remain in Mexico program, and failing to make the most robust use of Title 42 authorities, this Administration has directly caused the unprecedented crisis Texas is facing. And it is increasingly a matter of grave public-health concern as unlawful migrants enter from countries with lower vaccination rates than the United States.