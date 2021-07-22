Olympic Schedule

AUSTIN, TX – In a joint press conference today, PUC Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones updated Texans on the concrete steps their organizations are taking to improve grid reliability as the hottest days of summer draw near.

“As summer heats up and we work to make the most out of existing resources, we’ve directed ERCOT to take aggressive action to increase the amount of reserve power available,” said Chairman Lake. “While our policy efforts are sharply focused on the long-term goals set by Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature, these operational changes will increase the grid’s margin of safety in the near-term.”