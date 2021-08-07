German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics has been suspended after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition.
TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy. The horse had refused to jump the fences in the show jumping round.
That cost German athlete Annika Schleu a chance of winning the gold medal.
Raisner’s suspension only applies for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics. The Games end Sunday.