It is so hot in Athens the Acropolis had to close

(CNN) — The city of Athens, Greece is normally around 90˚F (32˚C) this time of year. However, temperatures have been nearing 100˚F (37.7˚C) this week.

Much of Europe continues to be broiling under an intense heat wave for the past few weeks. Because of these scorching temperatures, one of Greece’s most famous attractions is shutting down during the hottest parts of the day. The Ephorate of Antiquities of Athens closed the Acropolis archaeological site to visitors on Thursday, July 4, because of the extreme temperatures.

The temperature in Athens was 96˚F (35.6˚C) on Thursday, according to CNN Weather Producer Haley Brink. On Wednesday visitors in Greece were advised that due to the forecast from the National Meteorological Service the historical site would be closed to the public from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. if the temperature exceeded 104˚F (or 40˚C).

The site was open on Friday.

Visitors who had tickets for Thursday are advised to contact the Department of Operations to reschedule.

The heat wave across parts of Europe will start to lull during the weekend. Temperatures will be at or slightly above average. But next week temperatures could reach record levels again, spiking on Wednesday.