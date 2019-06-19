Interactive Radar

Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

65°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 46°

Friday

67° / 41°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 67° 41°

Saturday

64° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 45°

Sunday

67° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 67° 48°

Monday

72° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 72° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 75° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 82° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

72°

7 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

10 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

11 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

58°

1 AM
Clear
1%
58°

55°

2 AM
Clear
1%
55°

52°

3 AM
Clear
1%
52°

50°

4 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

5 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

7 AM
Clear
0%
47°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.