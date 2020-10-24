Week 9 of the Texas High School Football season featured Central taking on Frenship on the road, No. 2 Sterling City’s battle with No. 1 Westbrook, and the Christoval/Eldorado rivalry.
Check out Inside the Game for the highlights, scores, and reaction from all of the Concho Valley’s teams.
Inside the Game Week 9: Central, No. 8 Christoval, No. 2 Sterling City get big district wins
