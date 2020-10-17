Inside the Game Week 8: Central takes down rival Abilene in Little Southwest Conference return, No. 10 Jim Ned handles No. 9 Wall

SAN ANGELO -- Central picked up its first win of the season 53-32 over Abilene in District 2-6A matchup at San Angelo Stadium.

The Bobcats (1-3, 1-0 in district) started strong in their 96th meeting against the Eagles (0-3, 0-1) and carried their momentum into the second half.

Central goes on the road to take on Frenship at 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.