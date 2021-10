SONORA-- Sonora took down Brady 28-22 to stay unbeaten in District 2-3A Division II.

The Broncos (4-3 overall, 2-0 in district) move into a two-way tie with Grape Creek for first place in 2-3A Div. II.

Next up: Sonora goes on the road to face Bangs, while the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-1) return home to face Grape Creek.