Inside the game Week 6: Lake View dominates on the road; No. 2 Sterling City, Irion County stay undefeated

Week 6 of the Texas High School Football season drew the attention of the Concho Valley to San Angelo’s two biggest schools and the powers in six-man.

Lake View dominated Fabens, securing its first four-win season since 2014, while Irion County and No. 2 Sterling City picked up big wins to stay undefeated.

Check out Inside the Game for the highlights, scores, and reaction from all of the Concho Valley’s teams.

