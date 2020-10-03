Week 6 of the Texas High School Football season drew the attention of the Concho Valley to San Angelo’s two biggest schools and the powers in six-man.
Lake View dominated Fabens, securing its first four-win season since 2014, while Irion County and No. 2 Sterling City picked up big wins to stay undefeated.
Check out Inside the Game for the highlights, scores, and reaction from all of the Concho Valley’s teams.
Inside the game Week 6: Lake View dominates on the road; No. 2 Sterling City, Irion County stay undefeated
