Week 4 of the Texas High School Football season featured a battle of Top 5 teams in six-man, a matchup between classic rivals, and several compelling games.

No. 5 Sterling City knocked off No. 2 Borden County to improve to 4-0, Wall cruised past rival Mason, while Ballinger and Irion County remained undefeated.

Check out Inside the Game for the highlights, scores, and reaction from all of the Concho Valley’s teams.