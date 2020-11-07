Inside the Game Week 11: Central clinches playoff spot, 1A-4A wrap up regular season

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Week 11 was the final week of the regular season for 1A through 4A. The Central Bobcats hit the road to Midland High for a District 2-6A showdown, and the Bobcats clinched a playoff spot early with a 54-31 over the Bulldogs.

Christoval claimed their first outright district title as an 11-man football program. Irion County defeated Eden in a battle for a playoff spot in District 14-1A Div. I. Sterling City finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1973.

Check out Inside the game for highlights, scores and reaction for all Concho Valley teams in action from week 11.



• HIGHLIGHTS: Ozona locks up two-seed with win over Johnson City

OZONA, Texas — Ozona secured the second-seed in District 14-2A Div. I with a 20-0 win over Johnson City Friday night a…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Hawks edge Early, clinch two seed in District 3-3A Div. I

WALL, Texas– The Wall Hawks defeated Early 19-7 to wrap up the regular season. Wall (7-3, 4-1) clinched the two seed…

• 4A-1A Bi-District Playoff Pairings

Class 4A Division IW1 Clint vs F2 Lake View, 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in WinkClass 3A Division IR3 Wall vs T4…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger claims district title with win over Sonora

SONORA (Texas)- The Ballinger Bearcats claim the outright district title in District 2-3A Division II after their win…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central clinches playoff spot with win over Midland

MIDLAND (Texas)- The Central football team will play postseason football this season. The Bobcats are the first ones…

• Christoval looking to claim first outright district title since moving to 11-man

CHRISTOVAL — No. 8 Christoval has never won an outright district championship since moving to 11-man football in 1994….