It was moving week in Texas High School Football. Week 10 featured district titles up for grab, playoff seeding on the line, and postseason hopes hanging on by a thread.
Central remained undefeated in District 2-6A, Ballinger won a battle of 2-3A Division II unbeaten teams, and Mason snuck away from Ozona with a win in 14-2A Divison I.
Check out Inside the Game for the highlights, scores, and reaction from all of the Concho Valley’s teams.
Inside the Game Week 10: Central remains perfect in 2-6A, Ballinger takes down Bangs
