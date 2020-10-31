Inside the Game Week 10: Central remains perfect in 2-6A, Ballinger takes down Bangs

It was moving week in Texas High School Football. Week 10 featured district titles up for grab, playoff seeding on the line, and postseason hopes hanging on by a thread.

Central remained undefeated in District 2-6A, Ballinger won a battle of 2-3A Division II unbeaten teams, and Mason snuck away from Ozona with a win in 14-2A Divison I.

Check out Inside the Game for the highlights, scores, and reaction from all of the Concho Valley’s teams.

