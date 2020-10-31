Inside the Game Week 10: Central remains perfect in 2-6A, Ballinger takes down Bangs

BALLINGER -- Ballinger picked up a 25-13 win over Bangs in a District 2-3A Division I showdown at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats (9-1, 4-0 in district) came into the contest holding opponents to under 12 points per game and used their impressive defense to keep the Dragons (7-1, 3-1) off the scoreboard in the second half.

Ballinger clinched at least a share of the district title and will be outright champs if it wins next week.

The Bearcats go on the road to face Sonora at 7 p.m. Friday at Bronco Stadium.