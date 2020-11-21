There were multiple big time matchups in the final installment of Inside of Game for the 2020 Texas High School Football season.
Central and Permian renewed their rivalry after a two year break, No. 1 Sterling City got revenge against No. 5 Rankin, and No. 7 Christoval made program history.
Check out Inside the Game for highlights, scores, and reaction from all of the Concho Valley’s teams.
Inside the Game: Central falls to Permian, No. 1 Sterling City beats No. 5 Rankin in shootout
