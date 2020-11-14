Inside the Game Bi-District Round: Wall wins overtime thriller; No.1 Sterling City, No. 10 Water Valley advance

Boyd vs Wall, 7 p.m. Thursday at Lion Stadium in DublinOnly 14 programs in Texas High School Football history have 10 consecutive 10 win seasons. Wall is one of them. In their 12th straight playoff appearance, the Hawks (7-3) journey for their 11th consecutive 10 win season and more importantly the program's first state title, starts with Boyd in the bi-district round for a second straight year.

The Yellowjackets (8-2) started their season on a seven-game winning streak and their closest game was a 21-15 victory over Jacksboro in Week 2. However, during that stretch, only two wins were against opponents who finished the season with a winning record. Boyd's toughest competition came in district, where it lost 49-14 to No. 1 Brock and 52-14 to a quality Pilot Point squad.

Junior quarterback Rendyn Lamance is a player to watch on a run-first Yellowjackets' offense. Boyd has attempted 423 rushes to 122 passes and gained 3,173 yards on the ground. Lamance leads the way with 894 passing yards and 1,505 rushing yards, while the team is averaging just under 412 yards per game. Defensively, Boyd has allowed 18.8 points per game.

Wall has played solid defense holding opponents to under 16 points per game but needs it's offense to perform at the level it's capable of. "We've got to focus up and start playing better offensively," said Wall head coach Houston Guy. "Last week we had good production at times, but we turned the ball over by putting it on the ground or by getting behind the chains. Whether it be a penalty at the wrong time or losing it on downs. We've got to be more productive than that to beat Boyd."

In last year's bi-district round matchup, Wall handily took down Boyd 32-7, gaining 330 rushing yards in the process. For the Hawks to keep their 10 win streak intact, they'll have to make it to the regional round. Likely setting up a matchup against long-time playoff rival Brock. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has Wall favored by 11.

Clint vs Lake View, 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in WinkLake View has seen improvement in each of head coach Hector Guevara's four seasons with the program and a key contributor has been this year's senior class. When the Chiefs (4-6) face Clint for a second straight season in the bi-district round, they have a chance to claim their second gold ball in three years and win five games for the first time since 2014.

The Lions (5-0) have played only four games this season due to a delayed start to their season and a forfeit in their final district game against San Elizario. They dominated in their first three games outscoring opponents 177-22, while in their fourth game narrowly defeating El Paso Riverside 14-13 to determine the District 1-4A Division I champion.

Clint is a run-heavy team and likes to dominate time of possesion. Its offense has run the ball 214 times compared to just 10 pass attempts. Three players carry a bulk of the carries, senior running back Misael Rosales, senior running back Gael Lopez, and senior fullback Brandon Quintana. Defensively, they’re allowing opponents to just 190 yards per game. Most teams have taken a balanced offensive approach against the Lions and El Paso had the most success through the air against their defense with 199 passing yards.

Both teams have a common opponent from this season. Lake View defeated Fabens 49-20 in Week 6, gaining 487 total yards of offense, while allowing 309 yards on defense. Clint beat the Wildcats 49-7 in Week 7, picking up 459 yards of offense and giving up 147 yards on defense. Stopping the run has been Lake View’s problem all season, giving up over 200 yards in nine games and over 300 yards in five games. As for Clint, it hasn’t faced an offense with the firepower like the Chiefs, especially one that throws the ball at a high rate. Last year, Clint beat Lake View 34-21 for its first playoff win in school history. Dave Campbell’s has the Lions favored by 38 points.

Remaining games:Sonora vs Alpine, 7 p.m. Thursday at Badger Stadium in McCameyIn Week 4 when these two played, Alpine walked away with a 7-0 victory, scoring the game’s lone touchdown in the first quarter. The Bucks (6-4) outgained Sonora by 179 total yards, but penalties kept the contest low scoring. Combined there were 15 penalties for 245 yards. The Broncos (4-6) were still trying to find their identity and it was the last game they lost before snapping a four-game losing streak.

Sonora's season turned around with a thrilling overtime victory over long-time rival Eldorado the following week, kick-starting a three-game winning streak. Alpine has played close games all season except its 67-6 blowout against Tornillo in Week 8. The Bucks final two wins were forfeits and they haven’t played a game since October 23rd. Dave Campbell’s has Alpine favored by 9.

Flatonia vs Ozona, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Comalander Stadium in San AntonioOzona is making its eighth straight playoff appearance and its first under new head coach Jarryd Taylor. The Lions (7-3) won five-straight games, before its showdown for the District 14-2A Division I title against Mason in Week 10.

Flatonia has played only seven games and one against a team with a losing record this season. The Bulldogs (4-3) knocked off 2A Division II No. 9 Falls City 34-7 in Week 3, but struggled in district finishing with a 1-3 record. Dave Campbell's has Flatonia favored by 9 points.

Quick hits:Iola vs Eldorado, 2 p.m. Saturday at Llano Stadium in LlanoFor the first time in Eldorado's three straight playoff appearances, it isn't in a region with Albany, Hamlin, Haskell, Wellington, or Wheeler. District rival No. 7 Christoval and No. 9 Falls City are viewed as the favorites in 2A Division I Region IV, but the Eagles (5-5) could put together a deep post-season run. Dave Campbell’s has Eldorado favored by 19 points.

Hermleigh vs No. 1 Sterling City, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Griffith Stadium in Robert LeeHermleigh might have just one loss, but only two of its opponents have a winning record. In those two games, the Cardinals (9-1) beat Rotan (started out 6-0 and then lost all four district games) 62-14 and fell to a quality Ira squad 68-21. In contrast, No. 1 Sterling City has taken down four ranked teams and beat seven teams with a .500 record or better. Dave Campbell’s has the Eagles favored by 31, while sixmanfootball.com has Sterling City as 45 point favorites.

Other games:Brady vs Crane, 7 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo Stadium in San Angelo

Weimar vs Mason, 7 p.m. Thursday at Shelton Stadium in Buda

Miles vs Snook, 7 p.m. Saturday at Chaparral Stadium in Austin

Baird vs No. 10 Water Valley, 7 p.m. Friday at Hornet Stadium in Blackwell

Irion County vs No. 4 May, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Griffith Stadium in Robert Lee

Sierra Blanca vs Blackwell, 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearkat Stadium in Garden City

