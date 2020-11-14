Inside the Game Bi-District Round: Wall wins overtime thriller; No.1 Sterling City, No. 10 Water Valley advance

SAN ANGELO — 14 Concho Valley teams in 4A-1A started their journey to a state title this week.
Wall pulled off an overtime thriller against Boyd, while No. 1 Sterling City and No. 10 Water Valley took care of business to set up big area round matchups.
Check out Inside the Game for highlights, scores, and reaction from all of the Concho Valley’s teams.
