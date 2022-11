SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bi-District round of the 2022 playoffs got kicked off here in the Concho Valley and it was one to remember.

Irion County snaps that 51-year playoff win drought with their win against May.

The Sterling City Eagles hang on to defeat the Miles Bulldogs.

So many compelling matchups to see here in the Concho Valley. In case you missed it tune in to Inside the Game for more highlights and scores for teams in your area.