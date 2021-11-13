Playoff football has arrived in the state of Texas. 704 high school football teams across 12 UIL divisions started their journey for a state championship this week.
15 teams were representing the Concho Valley in the bi-district round. Check out Inside the Game for highlights, scores, and next-round matchups for teams in the area.
Inside the Game: Bi-District Round
