HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley rolls past Veribest for third straight win

WATER VALLEY, Texas — Water Valley steamrolled Veribest 63-6 Friday night at Diddle Young Field for its third straight win.

The Wildcats are now 3-2, 2-0 in District 14-1A Div. I while the Falcons fall to 2-4-1, 0-2 in district.

Water Valley will hit the road to Eden (2-5, 1-0) on Oct. 23. Veribest is set to host host Paint Rock (2-3, 0-1). Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• Week 8 Preview: No. 9 Wall, No. 10 Jim Ned clash for district title hopes; Central hosts rival Abilene

No. 9 Wall vs No. 10 Jim Ned, 7:30 p.m. at Indian StadiumIt’s hard to find another game with the level of implications…

• No. 9 Wall, No. 10 Jim Ned meet with district title hopes on the line

WALL — No. 9 Wall has won nine straight district titles and is looking to make it 10 in a row this season. Standing in…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest claims first volleyball district championship

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest made history Tuesday evening with its four-set win (25-13, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18) over B…

• Lake View’s late rally not enough to beat Big Spring

SAN ANGELO — Lake View fell in four sets to Big Spring in a District 3-4A match at Ben Norton gym.The Maidens (2-5 in…

• Central falls in straight sets to Midland

SAN ANGELO — Central fell in straight sets to Midland in a District 2-6A match at Babe Didrikson gym.The Lady Cats…

• Paint Rock ISD unveils new track, open for community use

PAINT ROCK, Texas — Paint Rock ISD and the town came together Monday evening to celebrate its new 8-lane rubber track w…