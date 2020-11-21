HIGHLIGHTS: Wall’s season ends in double overtime thriller to Bushland

SNYDER, Texas — Wall lost to Bushland in double overtime 28-27 in the Class 3A Div. I Area Round Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The loss to Bushland snaps an eight-year streak of winning in the area round.

Wall finishes the season 8-4 overall in head coach Houston Guy’s 13th year with the team.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Spearman runs past No. 10 Ballinger in area round

FLOYDADA- No. 5 Spearman Lynx knock off No. 10 Ballinger Bearcats, 35-7 in the area round. Spearman moves on to face…

• After short hiatus Central, Permian meet again

SAN ANGELO– It’s one of the Little Southwest Conference’s most traditional rivalries. San Angelo Central vs Odessa…

• Central High School Football decides to limit stadium capacity against Permian

Courtesy of San Angelo ISD: San Angelo, Texas- Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in our community and in conjunction…

• Central Press Conference: Permian week

SAN ANGELO — Central head coach Brent Davis talks about this week’s matchup against rival Permian. More Stories…

• Season Pass: November 15, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he r…

• KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Nov. 9 to November 15, 2020. Tune i…