HIGHLIGHTS: Wall hands Clyde first district loss

CLYDE, Texas– The Wall Hawks defeated Clyde 36-13 to hand the Bulldogs their first district loss of the season.



Wall (6-3, 3-1) will wrap up the regular season at home against Early on Friday, November 6th.



