HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest blanks Panther Creek for second win

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest played well in all three phases against Panther Creek as the Falcons shutout the Panthers 50-0 Friday night at Falcon Field.

The Falcons (2-1-1) will travel to Mullin (4-0) on Oct. 2 before opening District 14-1A Division I play on Oct. 9 against Eden.

