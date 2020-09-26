HIGHLIGHTS: Strong second half lifts Christoval past Goldthwaite

CHRISTOVAL, Texas– The Christoval Cougars hosted Goldthwaite to wrap up their non-district schedule on Friday night. Christoval beat the Eagles 49-19.

Christoval (4-1) will be off next week, and will begin District 14-2A DII play on Friday, October 9th at Rocksprings.

