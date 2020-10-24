HIGHLIGHTS: Junction drops first district game, edged by Rocksprings

JUNCTION, Texas– Junction hosted Rocksprings in a District 14-2A Div. II showdown. The Angoras won 24-16.

The Eagles (5-3, 2-1) will be on the road at Christoval (7-1, 3-0) on Friday, October 30th.

